Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.