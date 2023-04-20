Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.21. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.