Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,050,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 195,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 211.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Further Reading

