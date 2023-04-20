Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSE:ANF opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

