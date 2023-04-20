5,170 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.0 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

