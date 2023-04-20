4,381 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

