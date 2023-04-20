4,243 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WPP by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at $58.98 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

