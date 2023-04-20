18,964 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

