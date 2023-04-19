Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX stock opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.