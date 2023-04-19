Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.