Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

