Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Lawson Macartney Sells 20,786 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

