Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

