Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $20.59 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

