Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 431,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

