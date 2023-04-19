Strs Ohio Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 84,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.