Strs Ohio Takes $583,000 Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

