Strs Ohio Sells 5,500 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Ennis worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 20.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 75.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

