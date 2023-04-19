Strs Ohio Sells 51,900 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Agenus worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.