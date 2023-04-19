Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Utah Medical Products worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.19. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

