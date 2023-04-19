Strs Ohio Sells 3,800 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

CFB opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $484.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.