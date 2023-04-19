Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of SmartFinancial worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
