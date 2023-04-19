Strs Ohio Sells 33,400 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Harsco worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

