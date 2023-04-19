Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOFG opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

