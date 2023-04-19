Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Haynes International worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $441,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $441,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,995 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Articles

