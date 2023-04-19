Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Seneca Foods worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.25 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

