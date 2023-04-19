Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

LAND stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

