Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,577 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

