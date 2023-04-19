Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of Universal Technical Institute worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTI. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $7,193,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $2,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.64 million, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.