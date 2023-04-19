Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile



Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

