Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.28% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.