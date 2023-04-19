Strs Ohio Lowers Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,064 shares of company stock valued at $498,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PC Connection Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

