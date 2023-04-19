Strs Ohio Invests $587,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,624 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 336,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,029.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 over the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $546.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

