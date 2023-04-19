Strs Ohio Has $596,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.