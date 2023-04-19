Strs Ohio Has $592,000 Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

