Strs Ohio Has $587,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of SandRidge Energy worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth $296,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 656.3% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE SD opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $557.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

