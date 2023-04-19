Strs Ohio Has $586,000 Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Waterstone Financial worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $315.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.