Strs Ohio Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.24 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 560.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

