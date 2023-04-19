Strs Ohio Has $577,000 Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $711.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

See Also

