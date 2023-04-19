Strs Ohio Has $570,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 1,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

