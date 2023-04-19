Strs Ohio Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Merchants Bancorp worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $209,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.