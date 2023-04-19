Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 364.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $431,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

