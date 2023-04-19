Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.1 %

OSH opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,063,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244,430 shares of company stock worth $45,204,065. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

