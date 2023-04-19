Strs Ohio Buys 7,400 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of First of Long Island worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $875,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

