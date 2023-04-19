Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of VAALCO Energy worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

EGY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $472.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

