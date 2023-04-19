Strs Ohio Acquires 2,035 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.