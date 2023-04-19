Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

