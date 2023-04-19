Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,076 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %
VOD stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
