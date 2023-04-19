Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,076 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %

VOD stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vodafone Group Public

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

