Signaturefd LLC Sells 608 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

