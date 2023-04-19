Signaturefd LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

